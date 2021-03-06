X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $9.50 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $92,688 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

