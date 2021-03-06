Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,117.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WRAP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

