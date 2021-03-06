Wownero (WOW) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $8,122.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wownero has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.41 or 0.00461533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00749629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025404 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.