World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.