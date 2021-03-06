Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WKPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Panmure Gordon raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of WKPPF stock remained flat at $$11.53 on Monday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

