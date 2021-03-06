Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $2,220,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,727,456.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,430. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Workiva by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. Workiva has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

