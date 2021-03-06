Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTKWY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $92.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

