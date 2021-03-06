Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,520 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 169,615 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,670,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

NYSE:WGO opened at $73.96 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

