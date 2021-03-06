Windsor Group LTD Purchases 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,202.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

