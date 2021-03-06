WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $28.71.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

