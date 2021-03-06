William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $200.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.40. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $369,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,650 shares of company stock worth $24,095,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

