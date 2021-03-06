William Blair Comments on Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $315.33 million, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 330,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 55.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.