William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AppFolio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on APPF. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.50.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.85. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,122 over the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in AppFolio by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AppFolio by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

