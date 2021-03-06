Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.88. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.