White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 28th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

WTM traded up $60.14 on Friday, reaching $1,171.23. The stock had a trading volume of 154,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,896. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $966.81. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

