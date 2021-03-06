Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,400 ($31.36). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,413 ($44.59) on Thursday. Whitbread PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,709 ($48.46). The company has a market cap of £6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,221.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,789.74.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total transaction of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41). Also, insider Adam Crozier bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

