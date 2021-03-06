Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.66 and last traded at $63.49. Approximately 9,202,869 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,259,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $175,461,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 538,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

