Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 1,790,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,034,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
Recommended Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.