Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 1,790,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,034,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

