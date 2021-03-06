WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $29.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $367,410. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,484. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

