Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.80

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 13395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 601.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

