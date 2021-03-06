Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $61,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

