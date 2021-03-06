Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $73.79 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 135.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 171,719 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Waters were worth $73,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $266.44 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

