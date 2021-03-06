Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $66.33 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $66,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in A. O. Smith by 67.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $910,074. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $63.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

