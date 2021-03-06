Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.31% of Bloom Energy worth $62,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,346,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $5,205,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 539,747 shares of company stock worth $15,965,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

