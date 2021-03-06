Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,640 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 228,457 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $172.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average of $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $175.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

