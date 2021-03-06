Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,466 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 631,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after buying an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,848,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $155.82 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $173.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.49. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

