Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $985,000 in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $571.35 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $634.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $584.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.37.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 5,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.11, for a total value of $2,314,234.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,014,950.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,494 shares of company stock worth $8,343,375 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

