Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.03 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after buying an additional 350,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WST opened at $262.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.93 and its 200 day moving average is $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

