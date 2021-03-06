Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

CHE stock opened at $433.25 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.82.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at $68,821,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.