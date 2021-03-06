Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

