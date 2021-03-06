Wayne S. Kauffman III Sells 7,000 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,893.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gentherm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $36,669,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

