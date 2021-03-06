Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Michael Andrew Kumin Purchases 48,000 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE W opened at $295.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.80.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
