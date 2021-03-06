Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Michael Andrew Kumin Purchases 48,000 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $295.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.80.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.