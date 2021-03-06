WAX Trading 31% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $160.93 million and $2.84 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00037756 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,750,216 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,311,121 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

