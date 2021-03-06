Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $124,995.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.38 or 0.00467046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.00459243 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

