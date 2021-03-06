Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) CFO Mark Raymond Gerke Sells 897 Shares of Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $18,576.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,288.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 564.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.