vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

VTVT opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -2.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.