Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

