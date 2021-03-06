Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €54.85 and a 200-day moving average of €57.28. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vonovia has a one year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

