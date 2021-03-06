Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VNA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.29 ($74.46).

ETR VNA opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.28. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

