Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

VLPNY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 531. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

