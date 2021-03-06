Vizsla Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in February

Vizsla Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VIZSF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. Vizsla Resources has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

About Vizsla Resources

Vizsla Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

