Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18), but opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.24). Vivo Energy shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 420,928 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vivo Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.41.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

