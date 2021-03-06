Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Vivendi stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

