Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.49% of Vistra worth $142,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,633,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 214,272 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 162,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 538.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 521,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 439,900 shares during the period. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 593,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Vistra stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.