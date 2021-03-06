Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,587,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,925. Vistra has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $240,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Vistra by 46.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vistra by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

