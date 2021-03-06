Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 million, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.10. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

