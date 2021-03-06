Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,436,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,837,000 after purchasing an additional 181,590 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 912,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 161,502 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,015,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,834,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTU opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

