Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Vifor Pharma stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Vifor Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

About Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.