ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

