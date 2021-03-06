Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viemed Healthcare updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of VMD opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

